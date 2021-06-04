FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Mario Lopez's Father's Day Gift Guide Supports Small Businesses on Amazon

The TV host shared drink coolers, grill necessities, tech items, and more great present that your dad will enjoy.

By Marenah Dobin Jun 04, 2021 12:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Mario Lopez Father's DayE! Illustration; Getty Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Some dads are tough to shop for. Instead of scratching your head to think of Father's Day gift ideas yourself, just turn to Mario Lopez for some inspiration. He put together a gift guide via Amazon Launchpad, which is a platform that is devoted to helping new brands, entrepreneurs, and startups share their products. 

The TV host shared, "I love spending time with my family on Father's Day and while this year may be different, Amazon Launchpad has unique gifts that support small business owners and can be sent to loved ones, even if you're far away." Don't stress over gift giving. Just keep on scrolling and go with some of Mario's Amazon suggestions below.

Neck & Shoulder Massager with Heat

Get a shiatsu massage whenever you want with this device that's ideal for your neck, back, and shoulders. It has multi-directional nodes and 3 different speeds. There's even a heated feature for additional comfort and relief.

$44
Amazon

Grillbot Automatic Grill Cleaning Robot with Nylon Brushes

Throw out that old wire grill brush and scraper and leave the elbow grease behind. The Grillbot is an innovative, motorized grill cleaner that scrapes off burnt-on residue without any work from you. This can be placed on the grill grate whether it is hot or cold. Just set the timer with a push of a button. It comes in red and black.

$99
Amazon

Asobu Frosty Beer 2 Go Vacuum Insulated Double Walled Stainless Steel Beer Can and Bottle Cooler

This insulated cooler can be adapted to keep your canned and bottled drinks nice and cold for hours on end. The top even has a built-in bottle opener, so you will truly have everything you need to enjoy your favorite drink. This one got 6,700+ 5-star reviews from satisfied Amazon customers.

$30
Amazon

Hydaway Collapsible Drink Tumbler Portable, Insulated, Hot & Cold Drink Cup for Coffee, Tea, Smoothies, Beer, Cocktails

This product is compact, transforming from a sturdy 16 ounces of your favorite drink to one inch of lightweight, easy-to-stash item in seconds. It's insulated to keep your frozen drinks cool and your coffee nice and warm and there are multiple color options to choose from.

$28
Amazon

Elijah's Xtreme Regret Hot Sauce - Carolina Reaper and Trinidad Scorpion

Add some kick to your meal with Elijah's Xtreme Regret Hot Sauce. It's made from Trinidad Scorpion Peppers, which are the world's hottest peppers, Carolina Reaper Peppers, and garlic. Despite the name, you won't actually "regret" buying this one. Just make sure you have a glass of water (or two) on hand.

$14
Amazon

iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker

Listen to your favorite music playlist or a podcast while you shower. This Bluetooth speaker is waterproof, even if it's fully immersed in water, so you have nothing to worry about... other than deciding which songs you want to listen to while you condition your hair.

$40
$30
Amazon

StowCo Small Portable Cooler Bag

This cooler bag is engineered to keep drinks cold for 5 hours and it keeps bottles snug to keep them from clanking or breaking. This is great for hiking, golf, the beach, and picnics, holding 3 wine bottles, 10 beer cans, or 6 beer bottles. It even looks like a laptop case, but no one will know that you're really just toting around fun drinks instead.

$59
Amazon

Ballast Beach Pillow– Inflatable Beach Pillow, Camping Pillow, Pool Pillow

Maximize the comfort of your beach day with an inflatable pillow. It's soft, water-resistant, and oh-so-comfortable. Amazon has these in bright blue, light blue, and a red one with a sloth print.

$35
Amazon

Wireless Charger Rubberized Wood Charging Pad by Reveal Shop

Ditch the messy charging cords and use this chic charging pad to wirelessly charge your phone. It's compatible with Apple and Samsung devices. It's available in a wood design and a cork motif.

$30
Amazon

WODFitters Handheld Percussion Massage Gun

This massage gun helps relieve sore muscles. The massage gun has 4 speed settings and 4 head attachments for a myofascial release, joint pain relief, and sore muscle recovery. It is USB-C rechargeable and comes with a carrying case.

$99
Amazon

LUENX Rectangular Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

These aviator sunglasses are polarized and come in multiple shades (pun intended). Choose from black, green, blue, and amber options.

$17
Amazon

Bindle Bottle 24oz Black Stainless Steel Double Walled & Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle with Storage/Stash Compartment

This water bottle landed a spot on Oprah Winfrey's iconic Favorite Things list in 2018. It keeps your drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours. It even has a hidden (and spacious) compartment to store your credit card, cash, keys, or other small essentials. There are 8 colors and prints to choose from.

$39
Amazon

TrosssMolly Portable Abdominal Wheel

This ab wheel rotates 90 degrees to help blast fat, sculpt your body, and train your muscles.

$28
Amazon

Rollga Foam Roller: Deep Tissue Massage and Trigger Point Release Muscle Roller

This foam roller received accolades from Runners World in 2018.  It helps stimulate blood flow and improve muscle mobility and flexibility. It has the ideal shape to target muscles while avoiding bones and tendons.

$45
Amazon

