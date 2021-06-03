See the Photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s PDA-Packed Date Night

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's "Affectionate" Date Night: Details

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reunion is heating up, and we have the pics to prove that there's still plenty of chemistry between these two.

The formerly engaged pair, who initially split up in 2004 after a much buzzed about romance, have been spending a great deal of time together in recent weeks, having first been spotted hanging out at Jennifer's mansion in Los Angeles in April. The news comes on the heels of J.Lo's split from her longtime fiancé Alex Rodriguez and months after the end of Ben's relationship with his Deep Water co-star Ana de Armas. Now, it seems that things are getting serious once again: In addition to vacationing in Montana together in May, the two were recently seen enjoying a date night in West Hollywood, Calif.

The two were joined by J.Lo's manager Benny Madina and film producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. An eyewitness said of the couple, "Ben had his arm around Jennifer at dinner and they weren't shy about being affectionate. He looked great and seemed very happy. She also looked happy and kept leaning into him."