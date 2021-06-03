McLovin Turns 40! See Seth Rogen's Message to the Iconic Superbad Character

Watch : Emma Stone & Jonah Hill Recall "Superbad" Auditions

"It doesn't even have a first name. It just says ‘McLovin!'"



It's truly hard to believe that it's been 14 years since we first laid eyes on arguably the most hilarious fake ID to ever hit the big screen.



In 2007, Seth Rogen teamed up with Evan Goldberg and producer Judd Apatow to write the comical and insanely popular coming-of-age-flick, Superbad. And who could forget when Fogell (played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse) got a fake ID in the film that only bore one now-epic surname: McLovin.



Since McLovin's ID listed his birthday as June 3, it's only right that Seth tweeted out a very special message to his beloved character. "Happy 40th birthday, McLovin," he wrote on Twitter. "(We wrote this joke when we were 14 years old)."



Seth and Evan (who named the characters played by Jonah Hill and Michael Cena after themselves) wrote the comedy as a loose adaptation of their own experiences as high school seniors in Vancouver, Canada in the ‘90s.