Lisa Vanderpump Reveals How She Feels About a Return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Will Lisa Vanderpump ever pick back up her diamond?
On the June 3 episode of E! News' Daily Pop, the Overserved host revealed where she stands regarding a return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As E! News readers well know, Vanderpump departed the hit docuseries after season nine and a fallout with castmate Kyle Richards.
While the series has moved forward with fabulous new additions, like Crystal Kung Minkoff, many still hope for Vanderpump's return to the franchise. However, during an exclusive chat with Lilliana Vazquez this morning, the Vanderpump Rules star didn't seem too keen about rejoining RHOBH.
"I don't know," Vanderpump commented. "I've got so much. I've got four shows going on."
It probably doesn't help that Vanderpump has yet to rekindle her friendship with Richards. On where they stand today, the restaurateur turned reality TV queen teased she only wants one thing from Richards.
"Well apart from when I see her in a restaurant, ‘cause she always runs up to me normally and says something," she shared. "I'm like, unless it's going to start with an apology, where do you go, you know? If you call somebody a liar and they swear on your children's lives, to me that's like, ''Oh OK.'"
For now, Vanderpump is focusing on her other TV projects, which includes Peacock's Vanderpump Dogs. The new series, which premieres Wednesday, June 9 on the NBCUniversal streaming service, follows the goings-on of Vanderpump's rescue center.
"To do this Peacock show, you know, which is all about my passion of dogs and rescue and it was just beautiful to do," she noted. "It's sad in some cases, when you see little guys brought up, owner surrenders or hit by a car or amputations, things like that, but ultimately, finding them their happy home is the best thing ever."
Vanderpump Dogs will be available for streaming June 9 on Peacock.
