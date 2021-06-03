Grey's Anatomy's Kelly McCreary and Anthony Hill Offer Some Promising Season 17 Finale Teases

Grey's Anatomy does not have a great history with weddings.

It's not that they're always disasters, exactly, but they just never go as planned. Cristina (Sandra Oh) got left at the altar, which was bad, and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) got derailed from her own wedding to operate on Richard's wife. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) were supposed to have a big fancy wedding, but then Izzie (Katherine Heigl) got a brain tumor, so she and Alex (Justin Chambers) used the big fancy wedding instead. Years later, Alex was supposed to have a fancy wedding to Jo (Camilla Luddington), but then after a series of mishaps, they got married on a ferry instead, allowing April (Sarah Drew) and Matthew (Justin Bruening) to use their original wedding to get married.

What we're saying here is that weddings tend to be a bit of a mess on this show, and this week, there are two of them! While Maya (Danielle Savre) and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) are tying the knot on Station 19, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston (Anthony Hill) are allegedly saying "I do" on Grey's. But there's already a hitch, just in the promo.

Maggie's dad and Winston's grandma, who Maggie flew in as a surprise for Winston at the end of the last episode, are apparently objecting to this union. And according to McCreary, it's no joke.