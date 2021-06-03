Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Nike After Gianna Tribute Shoe Surfaces Online Without Her Permission

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Daughter Gianna With New Tattoo

Vanessa Bryant isn't pleased after the footwear she envisioned as a tribute to her late daughter has appeared online.

She took to social media on Wednesday, June 2 to react to someone's photo of a shoe Vanessa herself helped design for Gianna Bryant. Vanessa's 13-year-old daughter died with Kobe Bryant—Vanessa's husband and Gianna's father—and seven other individuals in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

"This is a shoe I worked on in honor of my daughter, Gianna," Vanessa wrote on Instagram. "It was going to be called the MAMBACITA shoe as an exclusive black and white colorway on her daddy's shoes. I picked the colors in honor of her uniform, the number 2 she wore just like her uniform, the inside pattern, Kobe and Gigi on the back in gold instead of Kobe's signature, the inside shoe details (butterfly, wings, halo), etc."

She continued, "The MAMBACITA shoes are NOT approved for sale. I wanted it to be sold to honor my daughter with ALL of the proceeds benefitting our @mambamambacitasports foundation but I did not re-sign the Nike contract to sell these shoes. (The MAMBACITA shoes were not approved to be made in the first place.) Nike has NOT sent any of these pairs to me and my girls."