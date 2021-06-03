Ali Wentworth Shares Rare Photo of Her and George Stephanopoulos' Daughter Elliott Dressed Up for Prom

Watch : Ali Wentworth Has a "Nightcap" With Celebrity Friends

It was prom night for George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's 18-year-old daughter Elliott Stephanopoulos.

On June 2, the actress took to Instagram to post a photo of her firstborn, who wore a wrist corsage with white roses and a black gown for the evening, standing next to her father ahead of the dance. "Prom night!" she captioned the pic. "That is not her date...."

During a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Ali spoke about shopping for the dress. "I have to basically remind my daughter that it's not the Met Ball or her wedding," she told Ryan Seacrest while filling in for Kelly Ripa. "The dress has to be under $100 and you also can't dress like a 'lady of the night' if you know what I mean. So, I don't mean like a turtleneck sweater dress but something in between."

And it looks like the mother-daughter duo went through a lot of options. "I think they love the ritual of it," Ali continued. "Because we went to, like, all these department stores, like Bloomingdales, and tried on all these dresses and I was like, 'This is a waste of time.'"