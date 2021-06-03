See Sofía Vergara's Priceless Response When Ellen DeGeneres Asks Which Body Part She's Proudest Of

Watch : Sofia Vergara Feels "Amazing" Accepting Last "Modern Family" Award

Let's just say that Sofía Vergara knows what she's working with.

The 48-year-old America's Got Talent judge visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, June 3, as seen in preview footage. During her appearance, Sofía played a game in which host Ellen DeGeneres asked a series of questions, and the actress had to give a quick response.

Ellen saved the most titillating moment for the end, given that the final question was, "What body part are you most proud of?"

At this, Sofía hysterically replied, "I mean, please, Ellen." Her perfect response led the host to burst into an extended fit of laughter before saying, "Oh, my God, I love you."

But Sofía wasn't done with answering the query just yet. "Do I really have to say?" the star continued. She then delivered the final punchline by quipping, "I've opened doors!"

Ellen clearly loved this, as she kept laughing and then added, "Oh, my god."