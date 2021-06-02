Ricky Martin Recalls Feeling “Violated” By Barbara Walters' Question About His Sexuality

Watch : Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Announce Joint Tour!

Ricky Martin was "afraid" to come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community during the early days of his career.

In an interview for People's Pride issue, the American Crime Story alum spoke about what it was like to be asked if he was gay on television by Barbara Walters. At the time, Ricky had not yet publicly shared his sexuality. When Barbara asked him to shut down the rumors that he was gay, he initially refused to answer, and eventually said, "I just don't feel like it."

Ricky came out publicly in 2010, and is now married to the artist Jwan Yosef, who he shares four children with. However, he said that he still has "a little PTSD" when he thinks back on Barbara's invasive question.

"When she dropped the question, I felt violated because I was just not ready to come out," the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer explained to People. "I was very afraid."