Lisa Kudrow Details the Friends Reunion Moment You Missed Between Matt LeBlanc and Courtney Cox

The one where Lisa Kudrow reveals her favorite part about Friends: The Reunion.

Believe it or not but it's almost been a week since the May 27th premiere of the HBO Max special, in which the cast of Friendsgot back together for an epic event. Of course, the six main cast members—Lisa, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc—joined forces once more.

Naturally, the reunion was full of incredible moments: From a recreation of the series' iconic set to Lady Gaga singing "Smelly Cat" with Phoebe Buffay herself. However, there was one portion of the Friends special that may have gone unnoticed.

Speaking exclusively to E! News, Lisa detailed the part of the episode that really stood out to her. What's more? She may have totally missed the heartwarming moment if David didn't bring it to her attention when they watched it together.