Morgan Stewart's First Day Back at Work Was Extra Special Thanks to Daughter Row

Welcome back, Morgan Stewart!
On Wednesday, June 2, E! News' Daily Pop welcomed back the #RichKids of Beverly Hills alum following her maternity leave. While on the air, Morgan admitted to being "a little nervous" but was "excited" to be back.
Thankfully, heading into her first day back, Morgan received plenty of love and support from her family. We're, of course, talking about the beautiful flowers husband Jordan McGraw sent to Morgan on behalf of their daughter Row.
Earlier in the day, Morgan took stunning snaps of big bouquets and shared a close up pic of a card from little Row (courtesy of Jordan). "Have a fun day back at work," the note read. "I'll take care of the baby. Love, Row."
So, we're guessing that, at least, one of the bouquets came from the youngster. As E! News readers well know, the E! personality welcomed her first child with her husband Jordan on February 16.
"Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party," Morgan revealed on her Instagram following the birth. "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."
Since then, Morgan has kept fans up-to-date on her motherhood journey. Case in point: the Nightly Pop co-host even went into detail about her "bloody and cut nips" after breastfeeding. So, it's safe to say we're thrilled to have Morgan and her hilarious wit back in the studio.
For a closer look at Morgan's first day back at work following maternity leave, scroll through the images below!
Again, welcome back, Morgan!