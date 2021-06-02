Christina Hendricks Reveals the Uncomfortable Question She Was Asked During Mad Men Fame

Christina Hendricks recalled the most uncomfortable interview question she was asked during her time on Mad Men, and fans of the show probably won't be surprised to learn, it had to do with her body.
Mad Men, which was set in the 1960s, explored the lives of the employees at Sterling Cooper & Partners, a Manhattan advertising firm. A big theme on the show was the sexism Christina's character Joan Harris, as well as other women in the office like Elisabeth Moss' character Peggy Olson, faced as they climbed the corporate ladder.
However, instead of asking questions about her complex character or the struggle she faced as a woman in advertising during that time period, the Good Girls star told The Guardian that she had to contend with questions about her body while doing press for the series, which won 16 Emmys during its seven seasons.
"There certainly was a time when we were very critically acclaimed, and getting a lot of attention for our very good work and our very hard work, and everyone just wanted to ask me about my bra again," she explained to the outlet. "There are only two sentences to say about a bra."
While Christina may not have loved those questions about her time on Mad Men, she certainly has a lot to say about her character. In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly that reflected on the show's legacy, she weighed in on if she thought Joan was a feminist.
"Some people have called her a feminist, but I would not," she explained. "I think she's smart and able. I think she knows that she deserves to be treated in a certain way, but her methods are not technically what you would call 'feminist.' Maybe now you would, but I don't think you would have at the time."
The actress may not want to talk about her bra, but she did recently reveal something interesting about her hands. In 2019, she tweeted that her hand was used in the poster for the Oscar-winning film American Beauty.
"Fun fact.... wait for it...I used to be a model and sometimes a hand model.... this is my hand and another model's stomach," she shared. "Proud to be a part if this film in ANY WAY!!"