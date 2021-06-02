Buckingham Palace Responds to Claims of Prejudiced Hiring Practices

Watch : Meghan Markle Makes First TV Appearance Since Orpah Tell-All

Buckingham Palace is defending itself amid unearthed claims that it banned members of ethnic minorities and foreigners from holding certain jobs in Queen Elizabeth II's royal household and remains exempt to this day from UK laws that prevent race and sex discrimination.

The news comes amid renewed interest in the past and present attitudes of the royal family towards race and more than two months after Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that there were "concerns and conversations" by her husband Prince Harry's relatives—which he later said did not include the queen or her late husband Prince Philip—about the skin color of their first baby.

On Wednesday, June 2, The Guardian reported that according to newly discovered documents from the government's National Archives, the queen's courtiers banned "coloured immigrants or foreigners" from serving in clerical roles in the royal household until at least the late 1960s, only allowing them to work as domestic servants.

"Claims based on a second-hand account of conversations from over 50 years ago should not be used to draw or infer conclusions about modern day events or operations," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement to E! News in response to The Guardian report. "The principles of Crown Application and Crown Consent are long established and widely known."