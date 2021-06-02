The Sandal Trends You Need This Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Let's face it, summer is synonymous with sandals. The open toe silhouette is a must when temperatures start to rise and sneakers and boots become unbearable to wear. As with every summer season, new sandal trends emerge to help guide us through the warmer months in style. To save you time and money, we've rounded up this summer's most popular sandal styles for every budget!

Whether you're more of a platform girl or prefer to be as close to the ground as possible or love a good strappy silhouette, we've got you covered with our picks below from sites like Nordstrom, DSW, Steve Madden and more.