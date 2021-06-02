Go Inside Halsey's Intimate Baby Shower

Halsey is celebrating the upcoming arrival of their first child in a wild way.
On June 1, the 26-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories to share a series of snapshots from their baby shower. The theme of the event appeared to be based on the 1963 children's book Where the Wild Things Are. Halsey posted a picture of the book along with several Polaroid prints from the gathering. In addition, guests posed for photos using props from the story.
The party was held outside among the palm trees and attendees decorated bibs for Halsey and screenwriter Alev Aydin's little one.
Halsey announced their pregnancy in January by posting a series of photos of their baby bump and writing, "Surprise." And it looks like the parents-to-be, who sparked romance rumors in January, can't wait to meet their new family member.
"Heart so full, I love you, sweetness," Alev wrote in the comments section of Halsey's pregnancy announcement post, to which the "Without You" star replied, "I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already."
Since then, Halsey has continued to give fans updates. From sharing more photos of their baby bump to reflecting on their body, the artist has shared several aspects of their pregnancy with their followers.
"I've been thinking lots about my body," Halsey wrote on Instagram in February. "It's strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts."
Halsey, who shared in March their pronouns are she/they, has also discussed their road to pregnancy. "My pregnancy was 100% planned," the musician wrote on Instagram earlier that month, "and I tried very hard for his bb."
Halsey has opened up about their pregnancy journey before. In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, they shared they suffered a miscarriage while on tour the year prior.
"I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star," they told the magazine. "More than I want to be anything in the world."