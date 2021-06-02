Evelyn Lozada Announces She's Leaving Basketball Wives After 9 Seasons

Shooting her last shot.

Basketball Wives O.G. cast member Evelyn Lozada officially announced her exit from the hit VH1 reality series during an exclusive interview with E! News' Just the Sip podcast on June 2. "I am no longer going to do Basketball Wives," Lozada shared with host Justin Sylvester today. "I think that it's time for me to open up the universe to other things."

While Lozada admitted that it was a "hard decision" to walk away after nine seasons, in the end it came down to the "heavy" toll she felt doing the series. "It's not the most positive energy," Lozada explained, citing a difficult last few seasons. "Now I have a conscience about what I say and what I do and what my kids are going to see."

Even Lozada's family felt "relief" with her leaving Wives. "It's time, it's been time," she summed up.

Lozada previously took time off from Wives to focus on OWN docu-series Livin' Lozada before returning full-time in 2017.