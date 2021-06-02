Family Karma's Amrit Kapai Opens Up About the "Terrifying" Moment He Came Out to His Grandmother

Out and proud.

Family Karma star Amrit Kapai is opening up about a deeply personal storyline featured on season two of the hit Bravo series, which premieres tonight, June 2.

While the lawyer and reality star has been openly gay around his parents and friends on the show, the season two trailer previewed an emotional conversation where Amrit comes out to his grandmother for the very first time.

"It was intense," the Bravolebrity told E! News exclusively. "Without giving away too much story because I want you to be able to be excited and watch it, it was really, really intense. I think I mentioned this in the supertease, it's terrifying. And no matter how many times you've come out, and no matter for how many years you've been doing it, that feeling inside of you when you're trying to explain, when you're trying to say the words, is just as terrifying as the first time you did it."

He continued, "I just reached a point in my life where I just needed to be honest with her. You'll see a lot more of my reasoning and the story develop later in the season but I just reached a point in my life where this is what I had to do and I had to do it."