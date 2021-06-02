FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Gabrielle Union Gives a Nod to 10 Things I Hate About You in Sweet Video With Zaya Wade

Gabrielle Union and stepdaughter Zaya Wade used a line from the classic movie 10 Things I Hate About You for their latest video. Scroll on for more on the clip!

"There's a difference between like and love. Because I like my Sketchers... but I love my Prada backpack."
 
That's the line from 10 Things I Hate About You that Gabrielle Union and her 14-year-old stepdaughter Zaya Wade have most recently given a nod to in their latest video on Instagram.
 
In the clip posted on June 1, the duo is seen making the smoothest transition ever, swapping outfits within the drop of—well, in this case—a Prada bag.
 
Gabrielle captioned the post, "We like our Sketchers but we [heart emoji] our #PradaGalleria bags. We [heart emoji] #10ThingsIHateAboutYou #happypridemonth."
 
The Bring It On star's comment section of the video were filled with heart-eyed and flame emojis from other celebrities, but even fans were in awe of the impressive swap. One commented, "Omg! This transition!! Yessss!!!" While another commented, "WE WERE NOT READY!"
 
The caption hints at yet another iconic line in the 1999 movie between Gabrielle's character, Chastity and her best friend Bianca (played by Larisa Oleynik.)

Luckily for fans, this isn't the first time Gabrielle and Zaya, whose dad is Dwyane Wade, have recreated infamous lines from the teen movie. In March, the 48-year-old actress shared a TikTok of herself and Zaya having the iconic "just whelmed" conversation as best friends Chastity and Bianca.

Gabrielle starts off the clip by saying, "Tell us you've watched 10 Things I Hate About You without telling us you've watched 10 Things I Hate About You."

Zaya replied with, "We'll start," and then recited a key Chastity line from the movie. "I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?"

The Being Mary Jane star answered, "I think you can in Europe."

Here's hoping we'll get more even more reenactments for years to come.

