Orlando Bloom Trolls Katy Perry About Her Gorgeous Magazine Cover Shoot

Watch : Katy Perry & Miranda Kerr Tease Orlando Bloom Over Poncho Pics

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are clearly stepping up their game to be the A-list couple that playfully criticizes each other the most. (In other words, watch your backs, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.)

In the latest example of Katy and Orlando appearing to be unimpressed by each other's momentous Instagram posts, the 44-year-old Carnival Row actor jokingly implied that he wasn't wowed by his fiancée's extremely wow-inducing new photo shoot.

On Monday, May 31, the 36-year-old American Idol judge shared a set of pics from her cover shoot for L'Officiel's Summer 2021. She posted four shots, and in every single one, she looked breathtakingly stunning.

She captioned the photo carousel, "1,2,3 or 4? You tell me..."

However, Orlando quickly commented, and he apparently wasn't in the mood to pick favorites—or to stay awake, for that matter.

"Babe can I get a coffee this jet lags got me goooooood," he commented.

Fans offered a variety of reactions to his remark, but many got a kick out of the playfulness between the parents of Daisy Dove, who the stars welcomed in August 2020. One fan replied, "SWEAR I LOVE YOU TWO AND THESE COMMENTS."