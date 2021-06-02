Why Kaitlyn Bristowe "Won't Be Surprised" if She's Pregnant on Her and Jason Tartick's Wedding Day

Katilyn Bristowe couldn't be readier to start a family with fiancé Jason Tartick.
The 35-year-old former lead of The Bachelorette visited the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast on Tuesday, June 1, where she told Becca Kufrin and guest co-host Catherine Lowe that she could imagine herself walking down the aisle for two.
"I won't be surprised if I'm pregnant for the wedding," Kaitlyn admitted. "I don't want to be, but that's how anxious I am."
Kaitlyn, who revealed the happy couple intends to get married in the summer of 2022, went on to say that seeing Catherine and husband Sean Lowe's social media posts of their three children has helped her decide she'd be open to having a bigger family than she initially thought.
"You've inspired me to go for three—because I was gonna be happy at one," shared the co-host of Katie Thurston's upcoming Bachelorette season. "But I'm like, 'I could do three.' Catherine, you look glowing, rested, you're podcasting."
Kaitlyn added that if she's not already pregnant by the time she and Jason go on their honeymoon, she'll do everything she can to make it happen during the post-nuptials getaway. The pair, who started dating in early 2019, announced their engagement on May 11.
"I'm telling you, that honeymoon that we go on, I want it to be like the trip of a lifetime," she said. "Because that's when I'm gonna be like, 'All right, let's do this. Now I'm a mom.'"
Back in September 2020, Kaitlyn told E! News in an exclusive interview that the couple was ready to think babies as soon as she was done with Dancing With the Stars. She was crowned the champion of her season during its finale that aired two months later.
"I'm going into Dancing With the Stars being like, 'OK, this is my last hurrah,' because I'm ready to have babies," she said in September. "I really want to feel like I'm in the best shape of my life, to feel strong and to go into a healthy pregnancy."