Tara Reid Is Ready for Her Comeback—And This Time, She Won't Be Hollywood's Victim

Watch : Tara Reid Talks Being Body Shamed and Bullied

Tara Reid knows what you think of her. But, for the first time ever, she doesn't care.

In the late 1990s, Reid emerged as one of Hollywood's brightest young stars, thanks to her breakout role in 1998's The Big Lebowski and a star-making turn in the 1999 blockbuster hit American Pie. And, for a time, she enjoyed the attention that came along with the "It girl" label. While her career began at age 6 with commercials and a regular role on a short-lived game show, she was 23 years old when she made the transition from actress to celebrity. And she can still recall the exact moment when it happened—seemingly, as it's been said, overnight.

"I remember one day I was walking in New York City, I look over at one of the deli shops and they have all the magazines on the side and I remember I had, like, five covers on the wall all at the same time," Reid, looking refreshed and sunkissed after a trip to the Bahamas, told E! News during an exclusive Zoom interview. "I went, 'Oh my gosh, this is happening.'"