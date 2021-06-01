We Just Learned When You Can Expect the New Outlander Season

Watch : Richard Rankin Teaches "Outlander" Dance

Your #droughtlander will end next year.

On Tuesday, June 1, Starz revealed that season six of Outlander will arrive in "early 2022." This exciting news comes as the new season of the Starz hit wraps up production. And it seems that fans have a lot to look forward to as season six boasts eight episodes and a 90-minute premiere.

Of course, Outlander wouldn't be much without its smoldering leads Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, who play Claire and Jamie Fraser respectively. Other Outlander returnees for season six include Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin and John Bell. And, per the recent announcement, new characters played by Mark Lewis-Jones, Alexander Vlahos and Jessica Reynolds may stir up trouble for the Fraser family.

The new season will see "a continuation of Claire and Jamie's fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America," according to the network.