A New iCarly Trailer Is Here and a Few Things Have Really Changed

iCarly is back, and so is Baby Spencer.
Paramount+ just released the first extended look at the new series, which reunites Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), her brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor) and her best friend Freddie (Nathan Kress) to revive Carly's old web show. The trailer looks exactly like you might expect a new version of iCarly to look, with the same set and the same internet shenanigans. That includes that gag where they turned Spencer into a baby and made him eat weird food (warm mayonnaise, anyone?), but it seems like the new show is a whole lot more than just reviving the web show. The iCarly kids are adults now! They have kids and go on dates! It's weird!
Aside from the return to torturing Carly's older brother (who is now very rich), we noticed three important things about this trailer.
1. Freddie is single. While we know he has a step-daughter (Millicent, played by Jaidyn Triplett), Freddie tells a woman that he is in "no place to date." While that doesn't necessarily mean he's single, that's a weird way to say, "I'm married." Did Millicent's mother die? That's a dark way to start off this show!
2. Sam is MIA. We know that Jennette McCurdy has retired from acting and will not be appearing in the new series, and we've made our peace with it. Most people don't still hang out with all their high school friends in their late 20s anyway! However, the trailer begins with flashbacks to the old show, and Sam is only briefly shown in a few blink-and-you'll-miss-her shots. She was a major part of the original show and why it worked, so let's at least hope the actual show will pay her some respect as it reminds us why Carly became an internet star in the first place.
2.5. Carly's new best friend Harper (Laci Mosley) seems great and we'd like to know where her green blouse is from.
3. IS THAT NEVEL PAPPERMAN?! One brief shot in the trailer (at 1:06) seems to indicate that Carly's enemy has returned to, once again, tell everyone they will "rue the day." Reed Alexander played Nevel, founder of Nevelocity.com, in eight episodes of iCarly and one episode of Sam & Cat. He then went on to become a Wall Street reporter for Business Insider, but appears to be reprising his iconic role for the revival, looking more evil than ever.
You can watch the trailer below!
iCarly makes its return on June 17 on Paramount+.