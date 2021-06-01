Helen and Max Share an Honest Moment in Moving New Amsterdam Sneak Peek

Watch : "New Amsterdam" Exclusive: Sharpe Gives Dr. Max Advice

A much-needed pep talk.

In this exclusive clip from the June 1 episode of New Amsterdam, Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) urges Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) to fight for his daughter Luna. Helen's advice comes after Max's in-laws revealed that they were seeking custody of the child.

"Thought I might find you up here," Helen comments to Max, who is looking at a sweet video of his daughter. "Max, do you want some advice?"

He responds, "Take it."

At this point, Helen instructs an exhausted Max to "fight for" Luna. However, it appears that Max is on the verge of giving up. "It just feels like all I do is fight," he says. "This morning I had a thousand vaccines and a lot of people ready to take them, and that wasn't enough for me."

As he continues, Max reveals that his drive to "aim higher" and "do better" resulted in nobody getting the vaccine. Frustrated with himself, he adds, "Because I had to fight."