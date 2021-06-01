Get a Sneak Peek at the Mayhem of Loki With Behind-the-Scenes Treat

A bit of mischief is coming soon to Disney+.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is about to make his grand return to the MCU by—how else?—screwing up a whole bunch of things he'll now have to fix in his own eponymous series. E! News has a first look at the show in the form of an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette, and it teases what star Owen Wilson describes as "real mayhem."

"Loki's the God of Mischief," Hiddleston reminds us. "We have to do mischievous things."

Director Kate Herron says we're in for a treat with "a mixture of tones and genres," meaning we could be getting pretty much anything with this show, as is always the case with Loki.

Of course, Thor's adopted little brother died at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, and that isn't changing (yet). This Loki is from an alternate timeline that he himself created during the time heist of Avengers: Endgame. When the Avengers went back to 2012 to get the space stone, 2012 Loki stole it and disappeared. That sent the Avengers off to try again in the 1970s and Loki off on grand adventures that will be revealed in this new series.