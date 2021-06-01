Kelley Flanagan Defends Herself After Peter Weber Calls Her Interview "Calculated"

Watch : Peter Weber Ends Things With Kelley Flanagan After "Stressful" Move

While Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber are broken up, the drama surrounding their split is far from over.

In a video shared to YouTube on May 28, the former Bachelor contestant addressed some of her ex's recent claims.

"Usually, I'd let it slide," she told viewers. "But when there are things out there that are misconstrued, I'm always going to stick up for myself as I think everyone else should."

For those who aren't part of Bachelor Nation, here's what happened: Kelley met Peter on season 24 of The Bachelor. And while she didn't receive his final rose, Kelley began dating Peter after the show (and his relationships with former fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss and fellow contestant Madison Prewett) ended. The two even made plans to move to New York together.

So, many fans were shocked when the former couple called it quits. Peter broke the news on New Year's Eve, noting their "relationship simply didn't work out in the end," and Kelly confirmed the split in early January, saying they were on "two different stages" and saw their "future paths differently."