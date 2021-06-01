JoJo Siwa Shares Why She's Trying to Get Kissing Scene With a Man Cut From Upcoming Movie

JoJo Siwa is standing her ground.
In honor of Pride month, the 18-year-old actress graced the June digital cover of Entertainment Weekly and revealed in the magazine's feature interview that in her upcoming movie, Bounce, she has a kissing scene with a male actor that she does not want to make the final cut.
"I'm madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human," she shared. "Especially because it's a man."
The former Dance Moms star shared that although her girlfriend Kylie Prew is completely fine with the scene, the "Boomerang" singer made the decision to try and have it removed. In addition to her own qualms about the scene, the young star is conscientious that her fans won't see her as an actress kissing a character—but will view it as JoJo Siwa herself kissing a guy instead.
"That's what they look at me as, not some character, not some fictional thing," she shared. "And so it's going to be a little weird."
"I'm not about it," she continued. "I'm trying to get it pulled so bad. It'll happen. It'll get pulled."
Bounce, an adaptation of Megan Shull's young adult novel, is about a teenage girl who wishes she could trade her family for a new one on Christmas Eve. Susan Johnson, who directed To All the Boys I've Loved Before, served as the director on the upcoming movie—which was also produced by Will Smith through his company, Westbrook Studios.
In addition to starring in Bounce, Siwa will also star in the upcoming summer Nickelodeon musical, The J Team. The professional dancer will also be busy working on writing and recording her next album and is set to begin touring in 2022.
The singer also recalled her recent trip with Prew and her family to Universal Studios for her 18th birthday, stating that she is content with where she is in life.
"The world right now is in such a great place with me," she added. "There was a phase where a lot of the world hated me, like teenagers. They hated me. And I think now we're homies and we're cool again."