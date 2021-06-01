See Amy Schumer React After Husband Chris Fischer Jokes He's "Leaving" Her in Birthday Cake Message

Here's proof Amy Schumer found her perfect match.
The comedian, who turned 40 on June 1, received a surprising message from husband Chris Fischer while celebrating her milestone day. In a hilarious video posted to her Instagram, Amy could be seen sitting at a table with her loved ones—including son Gene—as her husband presented her with a birthday cake, featuring the message, "I'm leaving you. This was the only way I could think to do it."
Her reaction to the joke? Speechless.
After seeing the video, Amy's friends couldn't help but laugh. "I mean, it's ironic because this proves he's the best," Erika Christensen commented on the social media post. While Debra Messing wrote, "You are perfect for one another. HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMY!"
As fans of the couple will know, it's safe to say Amy and Chris' marriage is going strong. In May, the duo, who tied the knot in February 2018, celebrated their son's birthday.
"Today is our son's birthday and I woke up emotional as hell thinking about my husband, Chris," Amy wrote on Instagram. "In this first photo while I was having a 3 hour c section he held my hand and stared in my eyes so I never felt alone. I feel loved and supported always. He takes care of our family and is a husband and father beyond my wildest dreams."
"Also he has autism spectrum disorder," she continued. "Being tested and diagnosed has helped us communicate and support each other better. People have reached out to us saying that seeing our doc #expectingamy motivated them to get tested and that it has changed their lives. We want to encourage parents and people to give themselves the gift of information so people can function to the best of their abilities and remove any stigma that comes with autism."
Amy also added a message about son Gene. "Statistically our son most likely will be diagnosed as well and if he's anything like his father that is wonderful news," she noted. "So on our babies birthday where he held my hand tight and held me with his eyes I want to say I love you thank you and happy birthday little geenie panini we love you as much as you love school busses."