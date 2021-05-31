Nickelodeon Shares First Look at The Patrick Star Show

Watch : SpongeBob Comes Out as Member of LGBTQ+ Community

Bikini Bottom has a new star!

On Monday, May 31, Nickelodeon officially announced The Patrick Star Show, a SpongeBob Squarepants spin-off series centered on the fan-favorite starfish sidekick.

The 13-episode sitcom-style series is a prequel to SpongeBob, featuring a "younger Patrick living at home with his family where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood in his TV-turned-bedroom," according to Variety.

Bill Fagerbakke will continue to voice the role of Patrick, and fans can expect to see SpongeBob Squarepants (Tom Kenny), Squidward Tentacles (Rodger Bumpass), Sandy Cheeks (Carolyn Lawrence) and Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown) all make appearances on the series.

Tom Wilson joins the cast as Cecil Star, Patrick's happy-go-lucky father, as well as Cree Summer as Bunny Star, Patrick's quirky mother. Jill Talley voices Patrick's younger sister Squidina and Dana Snyder plays both GrandPat Star, Patrick grandpa, and Grandma Tentacles, Squidward's grandma. This is the second SpongeBob spin-off, with Paramount+'s Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years debuting earlier this year on the streaming platform.