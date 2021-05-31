FriendsDestiny's ChildKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Here's How Your Favorite Celebrities Are Spending Memorial Day 2021

From enjoying a day at the beach to spending the long weekend with loved ones, see how stars are celebrating Memorial Day 2021.

By Alyssa Morin May 31, 2021 5:46 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesCeleb KidsHolidaysCelebritiesFeel Good
Watch: Alex Rodriguez's Family Dinner Features Empty Seats After J.Lo Split

Happy Memorial Day!

On Monday, May 31, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars celebrated the annual holiday, which honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

"Today we honor the brave men and women of our military who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we enjoy as Americans," Alex Rodriguez shared on Instagram. "We are forever indebted and grateful."

The retired MLB player also snapped a photo with his two daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13. "Wishing you all a happy and healthy #MemorialDayWeekend," the proud dad wrote, alongside images that showed the family enjoying a day at the beach.

Alex wasn't the only celeb to soak up the sun.

Rebel Wilson showed off her fabulous swimsuit, as she spent time seaside. "Florida bound! Memorial Day Long Weekend," she captioned her postadding, "Palm Beach-ing. I think I wanna move to Florida now."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young also had fun in the sun. The HGTV star wrote, "Feels like summer. Happy to say we'll be spending this weekend relaxing and boating. What's everyone up to for MDW!?"

read
BaubleBar's Memorial Day Sale: 13 Pieces We're Snatching Up ASAP

Of course, we're scratching the surface here.

Scroll through our gallery below to see how your favorite stars are celebrating the holiday weekend!

Instagram
Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

The actor snapped a sweet family photo of his children enjoying a pool day with his girlfriend.

Instagram
Ayesha Curry & Steph Curry

The couple jetted off to Mexico for the long weekend.

Instagram
Alex Rodriguez

"Wishing you all a happy and healthy #MemorialDayWeekend," the proud dad shared on Instagram. He also took a moment to celebrate those who have served the military, writing, "Today we honor the brave men and women of our military who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we enjoy as Americans. We are forever indebted and grateful."

Instagram
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & Kaavia Wade

The Wades celebrated Zaya's 14th birthday in style during Memorial Day Weekend. "We had a lil pre-party kick back with the toddler crew before #ZayaOnWheels," the actress captioned her Instagram.

Instagram
Rebel Wilson

The comedian and actress struck a pose in her sleek swimwear, captioning her post, "Palm Beach-ing. I think I wanna move to Florida now."

Instagram
Kristen Bell

The actress reunited with her parents during Memorial Day Weekend. "Saw my parents for the first time in over a year," she shared on Instagram. "It was my dad's birthday, so we took him out to a nice dinner and he told me that since it was his birthday he absolutely did not have to take his mask off for the pictures I wanted. I get my stubbornness from him. Happy birthday, dad. I'm so glad you're mine."

Instagram
Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young

The couple had some fun in the sun. The HGTV star wrote, "Feels like summer. Happy to say we'll be spending this weekend relaxing and boating. What's everyone up to for MDW!?"

Instagram
Camila Alves McConaughey

The designer captioned her post, "Happy Long weekend everyone ... and to make it clear...let's reflect and honor the importance of Memorial Day."

Instagram
Eva Longoria

The star's family spent time in Santa Fe, N.M. "Happy Sunday," she simply shared.

Instagram
Sofia Richie

The model enjoyed some fresh air with her gal pals. 

Instagram
Sofia Vergara

Anything but blue! The Modern Family actress snapped a selfie of her park day.

Trending Stories

1

John Krasinski Reacts to Amy Schumer's Joke About His Marriage

2

A Look at the Surprising Aftermath of Bill and Melinda Gates' Divorce

3

Friends Reunion Director Talks "Unkind" Matthew Perry Comments

4
Exclusive

Natalee Holloway's Family Accepts They May Never Know the Whole Story

5
Exclusive

Courtney Stodden Engaged to Chris Sheng: Inside the Emotional Proposal