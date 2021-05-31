FriendsDestiny's ChildKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Calls Vin Diesel and His Daughter "Family" Ahead of F9

Just weeks before the release of the new Fast and Furious film, F9, Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shared a touching photo of herself embracing Vin Diesel and his teen daughter.

Watch: Paul Walker's Daughter Reunites With Vin Diesel's Kids

Meadow Walker is letting fans see a tender moment she previously shared with Vin Diesel, just weeks ahead of the release of the latest Fast and Furious film. 

The 22-year-old model, who is the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, posted an image to Instagram on Saturday, May 29 of herself embracing Vin and his 13-year-old daughter, Hania. It's unclear exactly when the grainy image was taken, but it appears to be a throwback photo, as Meadow's hair is much shorter in more recent posts.

"family <3," Meadow captioned the sweet image. 

Vin took to the comments section to return the affection by writing, "All love, Always..."

In addition, fellow Fast and Furious star Ludacris responded to the post with a prayer-hands emoji. 

This is certainly not the first time that Vin and Meadow have publicly shared support for each other following Paul's tragic death at age 40 from a car crash in November 2013.

Paul Walker and Daughter Meadow Walker's Cutest Moments

Back in November 2019, the Guardians of the Galaxy voice actor posted a heartfelt tribute to Meadow to mark her 21st birthday. 

"I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming... but the truth is I have always been proud of you," he wrote to accompany an image of her. 

Meanwhile, Meadow continues to be on an upward trajectory in her career as a model, as she opened the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2021 fashion show in March.

Her post comes just a few weeks before the June 25 release of F9, the ninth film in the popular car-racing film franchise. Furious 7, released in 2015, was Paul's final film appearance and featured his brothers Caleb and Cody as stand-ins for him. 

