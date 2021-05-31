Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Calls Vin Diesel and His Daughter "Family" Ahead of F9

Watch : Paul Walker's Daughter Reunites With Vin Diesel's Kids

Meadow Walker is letting fans see a tender moment she previously shared with Vin Diesel, just weeks ahead of the release of the latest Fast and Furious film.

The 22-year-old model, who is the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, posted an image to Instagram on Saturday, May 29 of herself embracing Vin and his 13-year-old daughter, Hania. It's unclear exactly when the grainy image was taken, but it appears to be a throwback photo, as Meadow's hair is much shorter in more recent posts.

"family <3," Meadow captioned the sweet image.

Vin took to the comments section to return the affection by writing, "All love, Always..."

In addition, fellow Fast and Furious star Ludacris responded to the post with a prayer-hands emoji.

This is certainly not the first time that Vin and Meadow have publicly shared support for each other following Paul's tragic death at age 40 from a car crash in November 2013.