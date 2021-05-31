Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Share Precious Photos From Daughter Zaya's 14th Birthday Bash

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's family is really on a roll after celebrating daughter Zaya's recent birthday.

The former basketball star's daughter turned 14 on Saturday, May 29, and the family threw the teen a lavish roller skating party for the special occasion. The stars and their friends took to social media on Sunday, May 30 to share footage and photos from the shindig.

"Happy 14th to me!" Zaya adorably captioned a carousel of pics on May 30 from the event. "I had such a fun birthday!!! [party-popper emojis] I love all of you guys, and thank you all for the love and support!"

Included in her post were several images of herself and pals in front of a backdrop that had "Zaya on Wheels" written in neon. She also shared a sweet photo of the 39-year-old proud papa holding a gorgeous cake adorned with her name and a pair of skates.

"We [heart emoji] you," the 13-time NBA All-Star commented, while stepmom Gabrielle added seven red-heart emojis of her own.