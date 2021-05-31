Here's Why Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Divorce Hasn't Been Finalized Yet

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Calls Divorce the "Hardest Decision" She's Ever Made

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler still have a few legal things to work out.

The duo, who announced they were parting ways in April 2020 after 10 years together, are still in the process of finalizing their divorce. A source tells E! News that they have yet to reach a resolution due to financial issues.

Another insider echoes similar sentiments, explaining that it's a little more complicated in the state of Tennessee, especially since this is where The Hills alum currently runs her lifestyle business, Uncommon James.

"Everybody is cooperating to get everything finalized and valued," the source shares. "Everything has been agreed on except the division of assets. Generally, in divorce cases, assets, including businesses are valued and then determined on how they are split."

The insider continues, "Uncommon James is her company, so it's natural for it to be valued, and as soon as it's done, they will look at it and decide how to divide it."