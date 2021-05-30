How President Joe Biden Honored Late Son Beau on the 6-Year Anniversary of His Death

President Joe Biden paid a special tribute to his late son, Beau Biden, who passed away in 2015 after a two-year battle with brain cancer.
On Sunday, May 30, the president and his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden honored their late son on the sixth anniversary of his death at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del. Moreover, the church holds significant meaning for the family as it marks the burial site of their son.
According to People, the family held a memorial service to celebrate Beau's legacy, as well as participated in the annual Memorial Day event, which was held at the Veterans Memorial Park.
During the mass, President Biden shared a heartwarming speech about his late son.
"As many of you know this is a hard day for us. Six years ago today, Hunter [Biden] lost his dad and I lost my son," the president said, per People. "If he were here, he would be here as well paying his respects to all those who gave so much for our country."
"A lot of time passes," the public figure continued, "but you all know as well as I do that the moment that we celebrate it is the toughest day of the year. We're honored but it's a tough day. Brings back everything. So I can't thank you enough for your continued service to the country."
President Biden concluded his speech, "Your sons, your daughters, they live in your hearts and in their children as well. Thank you for allowing us to grieve together today."
The president and his wife were joined by their daughter, Ashley Biden, as well as their grandson (Beau's son) Hunter.
Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the president celebrated service members and their families.
"Chief Master Sergeant Peterson, thank you, and to all members of your team who helped put this visit together today. It it means a lot to Jill and me," President Biden said on Friday, May 28. "When I was Vice President and—as Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, we tried to visit almost every major military base in the country, and as Vice President, around the world. And you are, simply stated, you are the backbone of the country."
The 78-year-old politician also reflected on Beau's decision to temporarily give up his attorney general seat in 2008 in order to join the Delaware National Guard unit in Iraq.
"He gave up the seat and had the courage to appoint a fellow who had been a Republican attorney general as attorney general while he—while he went. The proudest thing he ever did," the president shared. "He spent a year in Iraq. And it was one of the great honors of his life to do it. Won the Bronze Star, the Conspicuous Service Medal, and other awards—like many of you have—but he never, ever talked about it."
"I shouldn't be talking so much about my son, but I'm not going to apologize for it," he continued. "He's like a lot of you. You do your duty. You don't expect anything for it except...get a little respect. It deserves so much more. You deserve so much more."