HGTV's Erin and Ben Napier Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Christine Quinn Shares FIRST Photo of Baby Christian on "Daily Pop"!

Erin Napier and Ben Napier's next project? Parenting their brand-new baby.

The HGTV stars, who restore houses with a Southern flair on their series Home Town, announced that they welcomed their second child, a little girl, in a May 30 Instagram post. "Mae," Erin captioned the post, which included three separate Polaroid photos of the couple with their daughter.

Erin's followers gushed over the pair's new baby. One wrote, "So proud for y'all! Love her already!" Another added, "The perfect name for the perfect girl! Congratulations friend!" A third shared, "Beautiful name for a beautiful new little soul. Congratulations."

The designers, who got married in 2008 after meeting in college, are already parents to their 3-year-old daughter, Helen. The duo shared the news with People, telling the magazine, "While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have. They're already so in love with each other!"

Mae is named after Erin's Aunt Mae. She was born on the morning of May 29.