Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Get Playful on Family Trip With Stormi Webster

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shares Pics of Travis Scott & Stormi For His Birthday

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott got playful on a family trip to his hometown of Houston, Texas with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

On Saturday, May 29, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on her Instagram Story a video of her and the "Highest in the Room" rapper having a great time spinning together on a cyclone device at a playground and then dropping to the ground and frolicking happily. The sweet moment took place after dark. Kylie, 23, wore a light gray cropped tank top and matching sweat pants. Travis, 29, wore a purple T-shirt and black jeans.

Accompanied by security, Kylie, Travis and their daughter also visited a local Target store. An eyewitness told E! News that they spotted the reality star with a bodyguard in one aisle and the rapper and Stormi with another bodyguard in another aisle.

The family "seemed happy" and Travis appeared to be "a loving and attentive dad," the eyewitness said, adding that he "was holding Stormi the whole time."