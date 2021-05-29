Gavin MacLeod, Known for The Love Boat and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Dead at 90

Hollywood has lost a legend.
Gavin MacLeod, who was best known for his roles on The Love Boat and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, has died at the age of 90. According to multiple outlets, including Variety and Deadline, the actor's nephew, Mark See, confirmed his passing on Saturday, May 29.
E! News has reached out to Mark for our own confirmation but we have yet to receive a response.
According to Mark, Gavin passed away at his home in Palm Desert, Calif. in the early morning of Saturday. At this time, it's unknown what the star's cause of death was. However, many outlets have noted the 90-year-old actor has been in and out of the hospital in recent months.
Gavin captured people's hearts on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, in which he portrayed head writer Murray Slaughter. He appeared in all 168 episodes of the hit series until its end in 1977.
Shortly after The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Gavin was once again on the small screen, but this time he played Captain Merrill Stubing in The Love Boat. He appeared in 250 episodes during its run from 1977 to 1987.
He returned as the captain in 1990 for the TV movie, The Love Boat: A Valentine Voyage, as well as appeared in the reunion episode of the rebooted series in 1998, The Love Boat: The Next Wave.
Considering Gavin had a decades-long career in Hollywood, he held other impressive acting credits. The actor was featured on numerous shows, such as Hawaii Five-O, Perry Mason, The Andy Griffith Show, OZ, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Charlie's Angels, Murder She Wrote, JAG, That '70s Show and many more.
Following the news of the veteran actor's passing, many celebrities took to social media to express their heartache.
Ed Asner, who co-starred with Gavin on The Marry Tyler Moore Show, shared on Twitter, "My heart is broken. Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food) and my comic conspirator. I will see you in a bit Gavin. Tell the gang I will see them in a bit. Betty! It's just you and me now."
"As a 70's/80's kid, I spent many a Saturday night with my Mom, Dad, Brother and Sister watching LOVE BOAT," director Kevin Smith wrote. "So I was unexpectedly sad to see Gavin MacLeod has cruised on to that Puerto Vallarta in the sky! Thanks for the many memories, Captain Stubing - here and at WJM-TV!"
The Brady Bunch star, Maureen McCormick, added, "Rest In Peace my dear friend Gavin Macleod Thank you for all the special and beautiful heart filled conversations about life. I will always treasure the time I was lucky enough to spend with you. Love you."
According to NBC News, Gavin is survived by his wife, Patti Kendig, and four children, who he shared with his ex-wife, Joan F. Rootvik. The former couple was married from 1955 to 1972.
In 1974, Gavin tied the knot with Patti, and although they divorced in 1982, they remarried in 1985.