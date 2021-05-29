Miles Teller Speaks Out About Being Attacked During Hawaii Vacation

Watch : Miles Teller Praises "Divergent" Costar Shailene Woodley

Miles Teller is speaking out after being attacked by "two guys" in Hawaii, where he recently vacationed with his wife, Keleigh Sperry, and his Divergent co-star Shailene Woodley and her fiancé Aaron Rodgers.

On Friday, May 28, Miles, 34, responded to a person who poked fun at the incident. The user shared a WWE Smackdown video on Twitter, writing, "WOW Miles Teller didn't even eat a shot that hard #SmackDown #SmackDAHN." The Whiplash! actor responded, "I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud."

Miles' wife also wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday that her husband was assaulted, but denied some details in a recent TMZ report, which claimed a man confronted and punched the actor in the face in the bathroom of the Monkeypod Kitchen restaurant in Maui on Wednesday, May 26. The outlet said the assailant sought money allegedly owed to him for wedding planning services he performed for the couple's 2019 wedding, which took place on the Hawaiian island. Miles was not seriously injured, TMZ added.