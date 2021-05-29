Kourtney Kardashian's Tooth Fairy Delivery Setup for Son Reign Is Simply Magical

Watch : Reign Disick Steals the Show in Kardashian-Barker TikTok

Kourtney Kardashian just made us believe in fairies. The mom of three revealed that the Tooth Fairy visited her 6-year-old son Reign Disick shortly after he lost his tooth, and sprinkled some magic along the way.

The Poosh founder posted about the amazing visit on her Friday, May 28 Instagram Story. One video shows the dusting of glitter all around a sleeping Reign's room—a sign that there's magic in the air, no doubt. Another reveals the tiny door and grassy fairy patch, which the Tooth Fairy uses to get from her world to ours.

Kourtney, who clearly has some sort of special relationship with the Tooth Fairy, noted in her Instagram Story, "Only the tooth fairy has the key to this fairy door."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared the note—written on tooth-shaped stationary, of course—that the Tooth Fairy left for Reign. "I'm too tiny to bring you a toy," the note, which was placed in an adorable fairy-sized mailbox, read. "Use this $ to pick one you love."