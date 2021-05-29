Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares Gives Birth to Her First Baby

Making a splash!
Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares announced the sweet and special news that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, May 29, the Bravo star captioned her post, "She is here. She is perfect."
"And we trying to figure this thing out," her message continued. "We both healthy and happy. Thank you for all the support. Will post more once mummy had some rest."
Although Dani is keeping details of her newborn daughter to herself—like her name and official birth date—she shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself holding up her baby girl's hand. In the image, the little one was also dressed in a pink onesie.
Naturally, the reality TV personality's co-stars expressed their excitement in the comments section.
"OMG Congratulations Dani, I'm so proud of you," Captain Glenn Shephard replied, with Alli Dore responding, "Super mum!!!!"
Izzy Wouters added, "Can't wait to meet her! So proud of you."
Just two weeks ago, Dani revealed that she was expecting a baby girl.
"I've always been a girlie girl, even when I used to spend hours everyday playing RPG," she began her Instagram post on May 12. "When I found out I was pregnant, all I really wanted was a healthy baby and didn't really care about anything else. But now, I'm looking forward to having my little girl and developing that mother and daughter relationship."
Back in April, the Bravolebrity surprised Below Deck fans after announcing she was going to be a mom. At the time, Dani debuted her growing baby bump on Instagram, writing, "It's just you and I little baby."
She later added, "I just wanna say thank you all so much for all the support. It warms my heart to read so many beautiful messages!"
