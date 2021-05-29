Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares Gives Birth to Her First Baby

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrity Mystery Babies

Making a splash!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares announced the sweet and special news that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, May 29, the Bravo star captioned her post, "She is here. She is perfect."

"And we trying to figure this thing out," her message continued. "We both healthy and happy. Thank you for all the support. Will post more once mummy had some rest."

Although Dani is keeping details of her newborn daughter to herself—like her name and official birth date—she shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself holding up her baby girl's hand. In the image, the little one was also dressed in a pink onesie.

Naturally, the reality TV personality's co-stars expressed their excitement in the comments section.

"OMG Congratulations Dani, I'm so proud of you," Captain Glenn Shephard replied, with Alli Dore responding, "Super mum!!!!"

Izzy Wouters added, "Can't wait to meet her! So proud of you."