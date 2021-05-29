Author Michael Lewis' Daughter Dead at 19 After Car Crash

Moneyball author Michael Lewis is mourning the tragic loss of his 19-year-old daughter, Dixie Lewis.

The teen and 20-year-old Ross Schulz died in a car accident that took place Tuesday, May 25, in Truckee, Calif., her family confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle and Berkeleyside.

"We loved her so much and are in a kind of pain none of us has experienced," Lewis said in a statement. "She loved Ross, with whom she died. She loved to live and our hearts are so broken they can't find the words to describe the feeling. Her mother, Tabitha, and I, and her brother Walker and sister Quinn are going to find ways for her memory to live in her absence."

According to a California Highway Patrol collision report obtained by E! News, Ross was driving northbound on State Route 89 when his 2014 Ford Fusion entered the southbound lane and struck a Freightliner semi truck head on. Both Ross and Dixie, who was riding passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck, identified by CHP as a 45-year-old male, suffered minor injuries.