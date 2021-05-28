Ayesha Curry Kicks Off Summer With a Bikini, Margarita and "Adventure Bae" Steph

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry are enjoying a little fun in the sun, one week after Steph's NBA team, the Golden State Warriors, failed to make the playoffs.
Ayesha shared a series of Instagram posts of her and her husband, who she celebrated her 10th anniversary with just last week, enjoying the spring weather. In one of her posts, Ayesha and Steph sip drinks while lounging around a pool. In another, the two enjoy a hike with an oceanfront view. She labeled that sporty post, "Adventure Bae."
An Instagram pic featuring the cooking personality sipping a drink while sporting a black bikini is also cheekily captioned, "89' drinking 42." She followed that up with another set of Instagram photos, which showed off her sleek physique in different bathing suit. She wrote, "Sunshine, sunscreen, stretch marks and Stephen."
Whether she's hiking with Steph or hitting the gym, staying fit is something Ayesha prioritizes, she recently shared on E!'s Daily Pop.
"I would always do a little bit here and there in between having my kids—'cause they're all three years apart, almost to the day—and I always said, 'When we have our last baby, I'm going in, I'm going hard,'" she said on Daily Pop. "And so I started just coming up with a routine and finding what my version of balance was."
The cute couple, who share children Riley, 8, Ryan, 5, and Canon, 2, is beloved by basketball fans. Earlier this year, Ayesha gushed over her husband scoring a career-high of 62 points in one game.
"So proud!!! 62?! Year 12?! Goodness," Ayesha wrote on Instagram alongside a video Steph having water poured on him by his teammate in celebration. "Best part is he'll be excited about it sure, BUT it's more about the team wins for him. That's what makes him so special. Love you @stephencurry30."
Though Steph and Ayesha's kids weren't present in the new pics, the two often bring them along on adventures. Last month, Ayesha shared a photo of the family of five enjoying the beach on Instagram, alongside the caption, "I love themmmmmm! My little family! It was such a chilly bay day this day!"
Though Ayesha is always down to support her man—who she first met when they were young teens—she has pushed back against the term "basketball wife."
"I like to say I'm just a young woman who happened to marry somebody that ended up playing basketball," Ayesha told ABC News' Robin Roberts in 2016. "And for him, I don't think he would identify himself as a basketball player. He's a young man of God placed in a great position doing what he loves, playing basketball."