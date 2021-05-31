Hungry Captain Glenn Is Such a Mood in This Tense Below Deck Sailing Yacht Preview

An unhappy captain.
In this exclusive clip from tonight's May 31 episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Captain Glenn Shephard finds himself frustrated with chef Natasha De Bourg as she's late with dinner for both the crew and guests. "Is there some dinner for crew?" the captain asks as the meal is an hour late.
"Not yet," Natasha responds. "We were sailing."
Obviously ready for dinner, Captain Glenn asks Natasha to share her plan for the crew meal. As the captain lingers about the galley, Natasha assures her boss that she's working on pasta for the team.
"I'm so f--ked right now," Natasha notes in a confessional. "I'm just going to jump in the ocean and f--king sink myself. Ahh!"
As chief engineer Colin MacRae checks in on the yacht's chef, Natasha asks if anyone complained to Glenn about the lack of dinner. He says, "Not that I know of. Did Glenn talk to you?"
"He must be hungry," she comments. "I was like, 'There's no way I can cook when we're tilting like that.'"
To make matters worse, the charter guests begin to complain about being "so hungry." One guest even comments, "I need to eat! I'm bigger than you." So, it's safe to say the pressure is on for Natasha.
When the guests begin to make their way to the dinner table, chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher heads to the kitchen to alert Natasha. The spread thin chef responds, "I'm not ready yet, Daisy."
Surprisingly, this inspires a dissatisfied sigh from Captain Glenn. "The galley really seems to be falling apart this charter," he tells the Below Deck Sailing Yacht camera. "And now I have hungry crew and hungry guests. It's a f--king nightmare."
Still, we can't say Natasha isn't doing her best. In fact, she moves quickly to reprimand Colin as he goofs around in the galley.
Meanwhile, above deck, the tension among the charter guests is getting worse. After co-primary guest Erica rudely dismisses gal pal Bianca while setting up for dinner, Daisy calls the interaction "hard to watch."
It probably doesn't help that the women are hungry with dinner being 40 minutes late.
As things remain tense upstairs, Natasha finds an ally down below in Colin, who helps finish off the pasta dish. "Did you make this, dude?" the captain asks.
Being a true friend, Colin assures Captain Glenn that he just helped finish the dish. While making himself a plate, the captain concludes, "God, finally."
Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
