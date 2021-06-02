Watch MDLNY's Kirsten and Tyler Go Head-to-Head Over Competing Apartments in Hilarious Sneak Peek

Watch : Inside the Most Expensive Reality Real Estate

This apartment complex isn't big enough for these two real estate agents.

Million Dollar Listing New York stars Kirsten Jordan and Tyler Whitman can't help but compare their two respective listings in the same Manhattan luxury building. In a hilarious, exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's episode (June 3), newcomer Kirsten tours Tyler's neighboring open house to inspect her competition.

But Tyler is expecting her questions. "When I sell in a building, I always make sure that I know about everything that's for sale in the building," he smiles in a confessional. "Of course i know about Kirsten's listing upstairs."

With a million-dollar difference, Kirsten tries to convince Tyler that buyers will opt for her unit over his. "Mine is very different upstairs, like night and day," Kirsten explains.

Tyler points to Kirsten's $3.5 million price tag as why clients will be more inclined to tour his. "In this market I'm sure you have a lot of people who'd love to save a million bucks and buy mine," he quips.