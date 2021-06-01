The Best Nail Polishes for This Summer's Rainbow French Manicure Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our QR code or links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

PRIDE month just started, so there's really no better time to branch out with your nails and try out the rainbow French manicure trend. Just ask Khloe Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, and Tayshia Adams who have all recently rocked some brightly-hued nails. Sure, you can go to the nail salon to get this done, but you could also have a lot of fun (and save some money) doing this yourself.

We found some beautiful rainbow nail polish sets, nail polish with a fine-tipped brush to create that perfect design and the tools that you may need to achieve that perfect look. And if that sounds like a lofty undertaking for you, we also found some press-on nails that make rocking this trend even easier. Keep on scrolling to check out our must-have products.