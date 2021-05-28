How Jennifer Aniston Almost Lost Her Role on Friends

The actress then made the life-changing decision to ask a producer if she could step out of her role of playing Madeline Cooper on the short-lived series to star as Rachel Green instead. However, before the A-lister was able to begin her role on the classic sitcom, her former producer shared a few choice words that would later prove to be tremendously wrong.

"That's when he said, ‘I've seen that show Friends, I saw that show,'" Aniston recalled. "I saw the pilot. That's not going to make you a star. This show will make you a star.' And then the rest is history."