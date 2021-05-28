Addison Rae Reveals How Kourtney Kardashian Is Helping Her Navigate Fame

Not everyone can call a Kardashian their fame coach, but for TikTok star Addison Rae, it's her pal Kourtney Kardashian who has helped her navigate life in the spotlight.

Addison and Kourtney, who met last year after YouTuber David Dobrik set up a meeting for the TikToker to surprise Kourtney's son Mason Disick, have gotten much attention for their newfound friendship. The "Obsessed" singer even made an appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians this year, which highlighted the pair's close bond. Now, in a new interview with Rollacoaster magazine, Addison opened up about how the Poosh founder has helped her cope with her newfound fame.

"Kourtney has become a good friend, she's included me in so much and has given me great support in navigating through some of the new experiences I'm having," Addison, who has more than 80 million followers on TikTok, explained.

Last August, Addison told E! News what it's been like getting close to not just Kourtney, but the whole Kardashian family.

"I've had such an amazing time spending time with Kourtney and meeting the family," the 20 year old shared at the time. "They're all just such loving people that genuinely care about each other. That just continuously inspires me. They all have such an amazing bond that I always valued in my family, so it really just makes me love them even more as people because not everyone gets to see every second."