Memorial Day 2021 Sales You Can Still Shop Today

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Unfortunately, the Memorial Day long weekend is over! But, that doesn't mean the shopping has to end. Tons of brands are still offering big markdowns on fashion and beauty, there's also some incredible home deals on appliances, mattresses, décor and everything in between.

We've rounded up the best deals and organized them into three sections: fashion, beauty and home. Shop below and enjoy all the good sales while you still can!