Bridgerton Casts Major Role for Season 2: All the Details

Bridgerton is bringing a key character back from the dead.
The Shonda Rhimes-produced Regency drama, which is based on Julia Quinn's set of novels, is heading back to Netflix for season two, and adding a new member to its cast. According to a press release for the series, the star of the CW's Charmed, Rupert Evans, is joining the series as Edmund Bridgerton, the patriarch of the Bridgerton family who was a doting father of eight. We saw was because, unless Bridgerton is pulling off a rather shocking twist, Edmund will likely only appear in flashbacks, as the character is long gone.
In both the books and the TV series, Edmund is dead, however, by the end of the first season, it's unclear exactly how Edmund passed. Fans of the novels, however, know that Edmund died after suffering an allergic reaction to a bee sting. Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) feels an intense pressure to live up to his beloved father's expectations.
Though Bridgerton has not addressed the bee drama, bees have a surprisingly large presence in the series. The show opens with a bee landing on the front door of the Bridgerton family home, and appears multiple times during key scenes. Is it a hint that Edmund may still be watching his family—just now in the form of a bee? It's a little dark, but certainly an interesting theory.
Edmund's presence in season two makes sense given that the show will focus on Anthony's quest for love. Since Anthony, the eldest son, so greatly admired his dad, it's possible that fans will get many flashbacks from Anthony's perspective.
While Rupert is joining the series, fans recently learned that Regé-Jean Page, who portrayed Simon, the Duke of Hastings in the first season, would not return to the show. Season one of Bridgerton focused on the romance between Simon and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and gave the characters a sweet ending.
"Simon was this bomb of a one-season antagonist, to be reformed and to find his true self through Daphne," Regé-Jean told Variety of his character's exit. "I think one of the bravest things about the romance genre is allowing people a happy ending."
And now, there are more stories to tell.